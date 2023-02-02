Beaverton boys basketball celebrates head coach after 800th win
BEAVERTON, MI – Beaverton Hosted Pinconning for a high school boys basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Beaverton held the lead the entire game. The score at halftime was 39-11 and ended with the Beavers winning 72-35.
Not only was this a win for the players, but for head Coach Roy Johnston as well. Beaverton players rolled out a banner at the end of the game for their Coach congratulating him on his 800th win of coaching the team.
Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery.
You can order prints of any of these basketball photos by clicking the “get photo” button in the caption of each photo. To subscribe, click this link.
Scroll down to see our favorite 10 photos from the game.
See more on MLive:
Check out scenes from Tri-Cities Swimming Championship Preliminaries
Our favorite 10 photos as Caro girls basketball defeats Reese in overtime
See images as Bay City Wolves hockey defeats Midland Dow
Our favorite 10 photos as Saginaw Nouvel boys basketball defeats Chesaning
See images as John Glenn High School basketball hosts Garber in a doubleheader
See photos as Hemlock girls basketball takes down St. Charles
Our favorite 10 images as Frankenmuth girls basketball defeats Swan Valley
See photos as Bay City Central boys basketball defeats Garber