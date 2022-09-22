Beavers golf programs take fifth at Hardrocker Fall Invite | News, Sports, Jobs

Coming off a tenth-place finish at the Bemidji State Invite, the Minot State men’s golf team was back in action this week, as they placed fifth at the Hardrocker Fall Invitational in Rapid City, SD

Joining them in Rapid City was the Women’s golf team, who most recently took seventh place at the Tracy Lane Memorial in Bemidji, Minn. Following a similar pattern, the Women’s golf team placed fifth at the Hardrocker invite as well.

For the men’s team, this marks a tie for the best finish of the year, matching where they placed at the Maverick Invitational in Faribault, Minn. For the Women’s team, this is their best finish of the season, as they look to keep building momentum moving further into the schedule.

On the men’s side, South Dakota School of Mines took first place, with a team score of 608. Behind them was Montana State – Billings in second with 613 and third with 631, followed by Augustana University (635), Minot State (652) , Dordt University (663), and South Dakota School of Mines (687).

Andrew Makarchuk led the way for the men’s golf team, finishing the two-day invitation with an individual score of 153 which placed him sixth overall. The next closest Beaver was Zach Hendrickson, who shot a 162 and finished sixteenth overall.

Aside from Makarchuk and Hendrickson, Joshua Tu (168, 21st); Aimery Barrault (169, 24th); and Arron Grandy (180, 35th) all chipped in strong performances for the Beavers.

On the Women’s side, Chardon State was the top team, finishing with an overall score of 675. Trailing them was South Dakota School of Mines (688), Montana State – Billings (698), South Dakota School of Mines (700), Minot State (705), Black Hills State (726), and Black Hills State (761).

Taylor Cormier paved the way for an impressive showing by Minot State, finishing fifth overall with an individual score of 167. Holly Knudsen and Jaci Jones were not far behind, with both shooting a 171 to finish eighth overall.

Abigail Goettle (196, 35th) and Averi Bradley (211, 38th) rounded out the individual finishes for the MSU Women’s golf team.

Both programs will look to keep up the improved play when they head to Lake City, Minn. for the Watkins Invitational which will take place on Sept. 26 and 27 of next week.