Beaver soccer opens season 1-1-1 – Pratt Tribune

Pratt, Kan. – The Pratt Community College (PCC) men’s soccer team opened their 2022 season this past Friday, August 26th when they took on the then ranked #15 Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa (NOC-T) Mavericks.

The Beavers wasted no time in scoring the first goal of their season at the 10:00 minute mark of the 1st half. Freshman Gabriel Dias Juliani scored his first goal in a PCC uniform with sophomore Joao Neves Santos getting the assist. The Mavericks would go on to score five of their own goals (three in the first half and two in the second half) before the Beavers would see another goal. With just 13 minutes left in the game, Neves Santos made his first goal of his sophomore season. The Beavers dropped game one 5-2.

The following day, August 27th the Beavers faced off against the Otero College Rattlers from La Junta, CO. The Rattlers struck first in the game, but the Beavers were able to tie the game up at the 56:10 mark off a goal from sophomore Rory O’Conner with an assist by freshman Yuri Ribeiro. The game was called with about 17 minutes remaining due to lighting and ended in a 1-1 tie. Due to the game being over 70 minutes it did count as an official game.

On Monday, August 29th the Beavers traveled to McPherson College (MC) to take on their reserve team. The Bulldogs struck first off, a penalty kick within the first minute of the game. Pratt quickly tied the game at 1-1 off a goal from Neves Santos. Freshman Jack Lay was awarded the assist. The game still remained tied at halftime, but the Beavers wasted no time in the second half advancing to a 4-1 win. Their first of the 2022 season. Neves Santos had two goals and both freshman Yushi Nagamatsu and Yuri Ribeiro picked up their first goals in a Beaver uniform.

After playing three games in a four day stretch the Beavers will take a small break as they will prepare for Garden City Community College (GCCC) on Wednesday, September 7th. The game will begin at 3:30 pm in Garden City, KS.

PCC Sports Information Desk

Special to the Tribune