Beaux Arts Ball: Celebrating 40 years

Make plans now to attend the Beaux Arts Ball: Ruby Anniversary on Jan. 21, as tickets are going fast to join The Art Studio, Inc. (TASI) in celebrating 40 years serving the Southeast Texas arts community with art education programs and membership.

Regular attendees of the annual event may be used to dressing in outlandish themed costumes, but this year’s twist is that the dress code is simply formal.

“With all the music, dancing, performance art, fashion and drag shows, this is going to be THE don’t-miss art event of the year,” event organizer Grace Mathis said. “The Beaux Arts Ball is a great occasion to Bust out an avant-garde look or just dress in your finest attire. All are welcome!”

A silent auction of original artwork will add to the creative atmosphere. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts from an array of local restaurants and a cash bar will be provided. The event is planned for 7 – 11 pm Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at TASI, 720 Franklin St. in downtown Beaumont. Attendees looking to continue the night even later will enjoy free entrance to the after party at Madison’s on Dowlen.

Tickets are $50 per person in advance (online at https://tasi40.bpt.me) or $75 at the door. For more information, call TASI at (409) 838-5393 or visit artstudio.org.