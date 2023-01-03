‘Beautiful Basketball Player’: Gregg Popovich Offers Dallas Mavs’ Luka Doncic High Praise

Luka Doncic has been producing at a historical level for the Dallas Mavericks this season, and his production has only improved as the season has progressed. They finished the month of December averaging 35.1 points, 9.3 assists, and 8.5 rebounds in 15 games. They capped it off with 51 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs had a “goal” Entering their Matchup against the Mavs in Defending Doncic. After he had two recent games with over 50 points, the idea was to contain him below the bold mark of 50 in Saturday’s matchup.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button