Beautiful $875K Brick Upper Marlboro Home Backs Up To Golf Course
UPPER MARLBORO, MD — This beautiful Upper Marlboro home backs up to a golf course and has access to hiking and biking trails, the Oak Creek swimming pool, tennis club facilities and an exercise room, perfect for helping you meet your 2023 fitness goals. Secluded within a guard-gated community, the $875K brick beauty offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a quaint front porch. Check it out today.
- Address: 112 Bottsford Ave, Upper Marlboro, MD
- Price: $875,000
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4
- Listing Description: This lovely single family home is 5 years young. Home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, Family room, back morning room, Theater room, finished Rec Room, deck, Porch and so much more. Home back to the Golf course. Located in the Guard gated Community of Oak Creek!! Hiker/Biker trails, Golf Course, Restaurant, Swim and Tennis Club and Exercise room. Unique situation, Invest to own. SALE IS SUBJECT TO EXISTING LEASE!! LEASE EXPIRES August 31, 2023!! OWNER IS SELLING HOME WITH 8 MONTH LEASE STILL IN PLACE!! SECURITY DEPOSIT WILL CONVEY TO THE NEW OWNERS AT SETTLEMENT!! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO GET AHEAD OF THE SPRING/SUMMER MARKET!! SOLD 100% AS IS, WHERE IS!!
Listed by: Bebe Stokes, Tapestry At Largo Station
For more information click here. See more photos of the listing below, courtesy of Tapestry At Largo Station:
