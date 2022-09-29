Beauregard Volleyball Wins Area | The Observer





BY WILL CREWS

Beauregard —

In her sixth year as head coach of the Beauregard varsity volleyball team, Kathy McDonald and the Lady Hornets have won the regular season Class 5A Area 5 title.

The No. 1 finish in the area — which consists of the Hornets, Eufaula and Valley — is the highest Beauregard has seen since McDonald’s second year, where her team finished second in the area and advanced to regionals.

This season, the Lady Hornets have just one senior in their squad. Despite a lack of experience at the high school level, McDonald saw the potential in her team early on.

“I had hoped [we] would have a good season,” she said. “This was the first time that I have had multiple players play club volleyball in the offseason, and I definitely think that helped lead our team.”

McDonald gleaned the contributions of everyone on her team but said the Squad has leaned on a trio of junior standouts: Katie Wilkerson, Ashlyn Watson and Cooper Watson.

Wilkerson has 191 kills so far this season, and Ashlyn and Cooper both sit at 148 kills apiece.

“Obviously it takes the whole team to be successful, but I have three hitters who have contributed for decent kills when we needed them,” McDonald said.

Furthermore, defensively, sophomore Abby Jones led the team in digs with 218.

As the Lady Hornets now turn their attention to post-season area and regional tournaments, McDonald is trying to continue to build momentum with her squad.

One instance in a recent tournament at Central Phenix City confirmed to the head coach that her team is still headed in the right direction.

“All I did was ask them to play better, and they did,” McDonald said. “I want them pushing and giving everything they have, not holding back, not having any regrets and knowing they put it all out on the table.”

The Lady Hornets have three remaining regular-season matchups to play before the area tournament begins on Oct. 12. Make no mistake, Beauregard aims to win it.

“We are hoping for first place to be a little bit better seed for regionals,” McDonald said.