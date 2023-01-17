Beaumont Hired as Lindsey Wilson Head Volleyball Coach

VSN (admin) Published Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – 03:30 PM





COLUMBIA, Ky. – Aubrey Beaumont has been selected as the 11th head coach of the Lindsey Wilson volleyball program, athletics director Willis Pooler announced.

“I am excited to have Aubrey join our staff and lead our volleyball program, Pooler said. “It was evident during the interview process that she had a clear vision for providing an outstanding student-athlete experience, while competing at the highest level in the NAIA.”

Beaumont comes to Lindsey Wilson with collegiate coaching and playing experience. For the past two seasons, she served as an Assistant Coach with McPherson College. Her leadership pushed the Bulldogs to a 30-23-1 record over the span and a birth in the NAIA National Championship Tournament in 2021.

“Thank you to everyone who has led me to this opportunity and specifically I want to thank Willis Pooler for the opportunity to lead the Blue Raider volleyball program,” Beaumont said. “Everyone involved in the hiring process has made it very clear that the support here is phenomenal and will allow me and this program to succeed.”

“In my first head coaching position, I want our program to grow, compete, and have the athletes enjoy their time at Lindsey Wilson. I’m ready to push, support, and grow with these young women to be the best possible representatives of the team, college, and the Columbia community. I look forward to everything to come.” Beaumont continued.

She has also served as a Graduate Assistant for three seasons at her alma mater the University of Jamestown during the 2018-2020 seasons. The Jimmies advanced to the national tournament three times over the span while making an appearance in the tournament semifinals during the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

Beaumont played collegiately at Jamestown where her team made two appearances at the national tournament. The setter competed in 68 matches for the Jimmies while making 12 starts.

She has also spent time as an elementary school teacher and has served as a high school and academy-level volleyball coach.

“Her playing and coaching experience will serve her well,” Pooler said. “I’m confident she will work tirelessly to help our student-athletes achieve excellence in the classroom and on the court. I look forward to working with her and watching our program flourish under her leadership.”

Lindsey Wilson College Women’s Volleyball Mid-South Conference Game Results