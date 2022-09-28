Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed.

Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye’s four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He’s now the third of the Maye Brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season’s first four weeks.

“He’s got this Maye (family) ‘I’ve got to prove it’ thing,” said Beau’s high school coach, Jason Grube of Cornelius (NC) Hough. “I had him for four years, I’m partial to him (but) he’s a great kid, one of my favorites. He has a great ability to score in the post, he can shoot the ball, and he’s a tremendous passer. “

As a junior at Hough, Maye averaged 16.5 points and 9.8 rebounds over the first four games of the season, before a knee injury derailed both his season and the momentum in his college recruitment. He returned to the court as a senior, making the all-conference team averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He saved his best play for the 2020 North Carolina state playoffs. In three playoff games, he averaged 26.5 points and 13 rebounds.

“It was just unbelievable,” Grobe said of Maye’s play to end his prep career. “They (took it to) another level. … A few low-major Division I schools, and a lot of Division II and III schools were all over him.”

Following high school, Maye opted to walk away from the game and enroll as a student at North Carolina. In March 2020, they told Inside Carolina he didn’t plan to pursue walking-on the UNC basketball team but was willing to leave the door open as a potential option in the future.

But after his freshman year at UNC, Maye committed to play at Division III Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia. His desire to compete once again could not be curtailed, and he prepared to leave Chapel Hill. Then something all too familiar happened – he suffered a knee injury. Back at UNC as a sophomore, Maye spent the last year getting into what Grube called, “the best shape of his life.” A recent workout at the Smith Center affirmed his readiness physically and his ability to compete at this level.

And now he’s officially a member of the Carolina Basketball program.

“He’s more mobile now and figured Let’s try it here at UNC, why not? There’s nothing to lose,” Grube said. “He’s going to work his way into some spirited competition in practice. Beau just wants to prove himself.”