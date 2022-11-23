Beats Celebrates Soccer With It’s “Defy The Noise” Campaign – SI Showcase

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website. The Sports Illustrated editorial team is not involved in the creation of this content.

There is nothing quite like the World Cup. It’s the biggest stage in soccer and star players from all over the globe compete for the Ultimate title. And in classic Beats by Dre fashion, the brand is back with another film that spotlights players and products.

“Defy The Noise,” showcases the players—Kingsley Coman, Ritsu Doan, Serge Gnarbry and Bukayo Saka—as they get in the zone to play their best, all while having some tech on hand that can let them gain that extra clarity to play .

You can see the full film below, and we chatted with France national team’s Kingsley Coman about the cup, his participation in this project and some of his favorite gear.

Defy The Noise

The overall theme is players like Coman (playing for France) pushing the critics’ thoughts and trash talk from others to the side and to up their game.

We asked Coman how he tunes out the pressure that athletes at all levels face. He shared that he doesn’t let the non positive things reach him, continuing with:

“I don’t listen to what people say about me on social media. I’m the Hardest supporter of myself so I’m always pushing myself to do more.”

And for many, Coman included, music can be your pump up. When we prepare to write stories we might blast a song to get in the mood–for Coman, he described music as akin to a whistle blowing to get into game mode.

“When I put my headphones on and start, everything outside doesn’t matter“, said Coman. “It’s me in my world getting focused and ready mentally to give everything.“When it comes to favorite tracks though, those tend to vary game by game, but lately he’s been enjoying Ninho.

In terms of his favorite earbuds to rock while working out—or just out and about—those would be the Beats Fit Pro. They note the excellent sound quality as a key feature. We tend to agree, as they offer a wide-ranging Soundstage that delivers a vibrant and bold mix.

Alongside the sound quality, he also stated they’re really comfortable and that’s likely thanks to the wingtip designs which let these sit securely in your ears. Coman shared, “It’s almost like you don’t feel them while you wear them.”

For traveling though, Coman prefers an over-ear pair like the Beats Studio 3. He shared that even with a ton of noise around him, that you can still hear what you’re listening to even with Massive sound around. The Studio 3 from Beats offers active noise cancellation and over 20 hours of battery life.

And on being apart of the latest Beats sports campaign, Coman shared this:

“It feels really good. They are the connection between the sport and the music and to be part of one of their big campaigns is something you can be proud of.”

He was clearly very proud of taking the Beats by Dre stage and setting himself for a good World Cup performance.

Now, if you want to rock the same earbuds as Kingsley Coman, you can get Beats Fit Pro in the same shade of stone purple. They’re actually discounted for Cyber ​​Week down to just $179.95 from $199.95.

