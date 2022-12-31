Beat Saints to clinch top seed in NFC – Trentonian

PHILADELPHIA — A division title and bye await the Eagles if they take care of business Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., FOX, WIP 94.1-FM).

While the Eagles (13-2) would also set a single-season franchise record for victories with a win over the Saints (6-9), the more tangible reward is upgrading the first-round draft pick they’re due from the Saints . If the Saints lose, the selection would almost certainly be a top-10 pick. Should the Saints reach the playoffs, the pick would be a top-20 selection.

For now, the division and the bye are key for the Eagles.

“Well, this game directly affects both of those things and the draft status,” Eagles head Coach Nick Sirianni said. “But we are focused on right now in the season. It will be sweet if we can go out there and get this win, and then once we’re making the draft pick later, we can say to ourselves, ‘well, that really did help us out.’ That’s our goal though, is just to win this game.”

The Eagles clinch the NFC East Pennant and the bye with a win over the Saints, or a tie with the Saints and a Vikings (12-3) loss or tie to the Packers. That game begins at 4:25 pm A loss and the Eagles have to defeat the Giants in the regular season finale and cross their fingers that the Cowboys (12-4) lose to claim the division title.

If the Eagles, Cowboys and 49ers finish with the same record, the Niners have the tiebreaker by virtue of best conference record.

The bye would mean more time to heal for Eagles Veterans Lane Johnson (abdomen), Avonte Maddox (toe) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder). Johnson and Maddox are out this week. Hurts is doubtful.

Barring a dramatic change in the status of Hurts, Gardner Minshew will make his second straight start Sunday. He threw two TD passes but was intercepted twice last week in a 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. The Saints’ defense is full of seasoned veterans including defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker Demario Davis and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

“They’re a great defense,” Minshew said. “They’re really hot right now. Very physical. Their front does a good job of stopping the run and they match up well and physically in the back end. So, they present a good challenge. One we’re excited to face.”

Among other records on the line for the Eagles is AJ Brown, with 106 receiving yards, breaking Mike Quick’s single-season record of 1,409 receiving yards set in 16 games in the 1983 season.

The Eagles need two sacks of Saints quarterback Andy Daulton, who is 3-0 against them, to break the club record of 62 sacks set by the 1989 team with Clyde Simmons (15.5 sacks) and the late Reggie White (11.0) and Jerome Brown (10.5). That Eagles team went 11-5 but was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

If defensive end Brandon Graham (9.0 sacks) reaches double figures in sacks, joining Reddick, Josh Sweat (11.0) and Javon Hargrave (10.0), the Eagles will be the first team with four players with at least 10 sacks in a season since 1982 , when the stat became official.

“It’s been fun seeing guys hit their marks, like Hargrave finally getting 10, Sweaty has double digits and I’m just trying to do it at year 13,” Graham said. “I’m loving it. I’m loving the position our team is in. I’m just going to go out there and play my game. If a sack comes, two sacks, maybe three, I’m going to be happy regardless.”

With six sacks Sunday, the Eagles would also pass the Saints, who got 66 sacks during the 2000 season, the most by any team since then.

The Eagles are also home after playing three straight games on the road.

“It will be great,” Minshew said. “I’m excited to get home. It’s been a while. I think the energy is going to be great. I’m excited to get out there in front of our people.”