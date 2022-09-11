Beasley brings unique background to Green’s Illini Women’s basketball staff | Sports

CHAMPAIGN — DeAntoine Beasley’s top two choices for watching sports on TV speak to both his current job and one of his many stops on his professional basketball journey.

Beasley, who goes by “Cat,” is an Assistant Coach on the Illinois Women’s basketball team. So his decision to watch Women’s college basketball shouldn’t come as a surprise.

His other favorite sport? Soccer

The 43-year-old is a frequent viewer of English Premier League games, specifically Liverpool FC matches. That love for the club started when Beasley played basketball professionally in Plymouth, England, on the Southwest coast of the country with the Raiders from 2002-09.

Beasley’s teammates with the Raiders got him interested in soccer, and he attended a few games at Anfield to watch Liverpool whenever he had some free time in England.

It’s what Beasley has taken from his experiences playing overseas and as an Assistant Coach in both men’s and women’s college basketball that have been beneficial to the Atlanta native.

The former Tennessee Tech standout, who played 120 career games for the Golden Eagles despite missing his sophomore season with Hodgkin’s Disease, also spent two separate stints at professional basketball clubs near Shanghai in China in 2002 and 2004.

“It was one of the best jobs I’ve ever had,” Beasley said. “Getting a chance to travel for a living. Traveling and meeting new people and getting to experience new cultures is always the high point for me. The game is the game. I’ll do that anywhere for free, but it was the experiences that made it fun.”

After retiring from his playing career, Beasley transitioned to coaching, working on men’s basketball staffs at Auburn, Chattanooga, Tennessee Tech and Gardner-Webb from 2009-2018.

Then, he got connected with Shauna Green, joining her staff at Dayton before the 2018-19 season and would remain on Green’s staff with the Flyers before following the 42-year-old Coach to Champaign shortly after she was named the 10th head Coach in Illinois Women’s basketball history in late March.

“It was pretty straightforward for me. Once she decided that she was taking the job, I wanted to give her time to kind of get the lay of the land and see what it was all about,” Beasley said. “The staff gets along well. We trust each other. It’s more than a work relationship. We have gotten really close. I think that’s very important. It spills onto the court the relationship you have with the other assistants away from basketball.”

Another aspect among Green’s staff is that they’re all about at the same stage in their lives.

Beasley and his wife, Katie, have a 6-month-old son, Sullivan, and a 5-year-old daughter, Charlotte. Ryan and Leanna Gensler have a son, Jackson, who is 3, while the Greens’ son, Matteo, is 8.

Green has referenced the word “trust” on several occasions in explaining the Reasoning behind the decision to formulate a coaching staff with exclusively Dayton ties.

Green did not keep any of Nancy Fahey’s top three assistants, and brought Beasley and Gensler over from Dayton while Calamity McEntire, a previous Dayton Assistant who spent the 2021-22 season with Vic Schaefer at Texas, made the move from Austin, Texas, to east central Illinois.

“When you build the staff, everybody has their strengths and weaknesses,” Green said. “It’s like building a team. You have to fit those little pieces together and build that puzzle. We work (well) together because we have worked with each other. Everyone kind of fits in their own way. I trust what they do. They know what I need and my expectations.”

Beyond Beasley’s knowledge of what a Green-coached team looks like, he also understands he brings a unique background to the staff. It’s the advantage of not only playing at a high level both in college and overseas but teaching Division I basketball on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Gensler said Beasley’s “brilliant basketball mind” sets him apart.

“You bring your life experiences to anything you’re doing at the time,” Beasley said. “That’s what I try to do with every team I’ve been a part of. The experiences, whether it be on the men’s side, playing or coaching, and on the women’s side, coaching, I bring all of that to the team I’m coaching.

“It’s just a journey of the sport. I love to share what I’ve learned. People have done that for me my whole career.”