Bears vs. Packers odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 138-98 run

The Chicago Bears will look to stay perfect on the season when they face the Rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Bears (1-0) got off to a fast start to the year last week by upsetting the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 at a rainy Soldier Field. The Packers (0-1), meanwhile, began this season like they did in 2021, getting blown out in the opener, this time 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings. This will be Green Bay’s home opener, where they went 8-0 a season ago. The Packers have won the last six meetings against Chicago and lead the all-time series, 102-94-6.

Bears vs. Packers spread: Packers -10

Bears vs. Packers over-under: 42 points

Bears vs. Packers money line: Bears +360, Packers -480

CHI: The Over is 4-0 in the Bears’ last four games as road underdogs

GB: The Packers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games after scoring fewer than 15 points in their previous game

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who completed 22 of 34 passes (64.7 percent) for 195 yards and one interception last week at Minnesota. Like this year, Rodgers had a slow start to the 2021 season, but finished as the league’s MVP. In 16 games played a year ago, Rodgers completed 366 of 531 attempts (68.9 percent) for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against four interceptions for a rating of 111.9. He has passed for more than 4,000 yards in each of his last four seasons.

Also leading the offense is the running back tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Although the two combined for just 15 carries against the Vikings, they had nearly 100 yards rushing and a score. Jones carried five times for 49 yards (9.8 average), including one explosive play of 29 yards. Dillon carried 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and also led the team with five receptions for 46 yards and two first-down conversions.

Why the Bears can cover

Quarterback Justin Fields will look to build on a solid rookie campaign, which saw him play in 12 games. He completed 159 of 270 passes (58.9 percent) for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns. They threw 10 interceptions for a rating of 73.2. This will be Fields’ third game against Green Bay. In an October loss to the Packers in Chicago last year, he completed 16 of 27 passes (59.3 percent) for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In the December loss at Green Bay, Fields completed 18 of 33 passes (54.6 percent) for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back David Montgomery led Chicago in rushing in 2021, playing in 13 games. He carried 225 times for 849 yards (3.8 average) and seven touchdowns. Against San Francisco in the opener, he was held to 26 yards rushing, but caught a team-high three passes for 24 yards. In one game against the Packers a year ago, Montgomery carried 10 times for 42 yards and had six receptions for 39 yards.

