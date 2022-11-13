Bears vs. Lions Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday’s NFL game

The Chicago Bears won both of their matches against the Detroit Lions last season (24-14 and 16-14) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Bears and Detroit will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 pm ET at Soldier Field. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while Chicago will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Chicago as they fell 35-32 to the Miami Dolphins last week. The defeat was just more Heartbreak for Chicago, who fell 31-28 when the teams previously met in October of 2018. They might have lost, but man — QB Justin Fields was a total machine. He passed for three TDs and 123 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 178 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Fields has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn’t a dominant performance, Detroit beat the Green Bay Packers 15-9 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for the Lions, but they got scores from TE James Mitchell and TE Shane Zylstra. QB Jared Goff ended up with a passer rating of 115.80.

This next Matchup is expected to be close, with the Bears going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Chicago is now 3-6 while Detroit sits at 2-6. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Chicago is stumbling into the contest with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 15 on the season. The Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 26 on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.