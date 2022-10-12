Bears vs. Commanders odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from top model

The Washington Commanders will hit the road in Week 6 with an eye towards righting the ship. Washington is on a four-game losing streak, falling to 1-4 this season, and is 0-2 on the road this season. Now, Carson Wentz and the Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears in a Clash between teams on losing skids on Thursday Night Football. Chicago has lost two in a row, falling to 2-3 with a road loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em at Soldier Field, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 37.5 in the latest Bears vs. Commanders odds.

Bears vs. Commanders spread: PK

Bears vs. Commanders over/under: 37.5 points

Bears vs. Commanders money line: Commanders -110, Bears -110

WASH: Commanders are 1-4 against the spread this season

CHI: Bears are 2-2-1 against the spread in 2022

Featured Game | Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

Why the Commanders can cover

The Commanders are in the top 10 in passing yards, averaging more than 250 per game, and have 10 passing touchdowns, a top-five mark in the league. The Commanders have only two lost fumbles in five games, and Carson Wentz is in the top six in passing yards (1,390), completions (132), and passing touchdowns (10). Wide receiver Curtis Samuel is in the top 10 with 32 receptions, and Washington’s defense has strong metrics in specific areas.

The Commanders are in the top 10 in first downs allowed and yards per carry allowed (4.2), and own an above average rushing defense (110.6 yards allowed per game). Washington has allowed only three rushing touchdowns and is in the top five in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert on only 30.4% of chances.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has forced eight turnovers in five games, placing the team in the top quartile of the NFL, and the Bears are in the top 10 in interceptions (five) and passing yards allowed (197.2 per game).

Chicago is in the top five with only four passing touchdowns allowed, and standout linebacker Roquan Smith leads the NFL with 54 combined tackles. Smith has at least 100 tackles in every season of his NFL career, and Chicago is facing a Washington team that is scoring only 18.0 points per game. The Commanders are averaging only 1.43 points per drive, No. 30 in the league, and producing points is only 21.6% of possessions. Washington has eight turnovers, including six interceptions, and Carson Wentz has been sacked 20 times in only five games of action.

