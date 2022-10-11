Bears vs. Commanders odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from proven model

Soldier Field will be the center of the NFL world on Thursday Night Football. The Chicago Bears will host the Washington Commanders to kick off Week 6 of the 2022 NFL schedule with both teams coming off losses. The Bears are 2-3 overall this season, but Chicago is 2-0 at home. Washington is 1-4 and trying to stop a four-game losing streak that was extended with a 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET in Chicago. Caesars Sportsbook lists the game as a pick’em at Soldier Field, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38 in the latest Bears vs. Commanders odds. Before making any Commanders vs. Bears picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bears vs. Commanders spread: PK

Bears vs. Commanders over/under: 38 points

Bears vs. Commanders money line: Commanders -110, Bears -110

WASH: Commanders are 1-4 against the spread this season

CHI: Bears are 2-2-1 against the spread in 2022

Why the Commanders can cover

The Commanders are prolific through the air, averaging 252.6 passing yards per game. That ranks in the top 10 of the NFL, and Washington is also in the top five with 10 passing touchdowns. The Commanders have only lost two fumbles in five games, and Curtis Samuel ranks in the top 10 of the league with 32 receptions in five games.

Beyond Washington’s capabilities, Chicago can be vulnerable on defense. The Bears are just No. 22 in total defense, and Chicago is No. 26 in first downs allowed. Chicago is struggling against the run, ranking second-to-last in rushing yards allowed and No. 28 in rushing touchdowns allowed. The Bears are also No. 24 in the league in yards per carry allowed, and Washington should be able to sustain drives against a Chicago defense that is scuffling on third down. In fact, the Bears are dead-last in third down efficiency allowed, with opponents converting 50.7% of opportunities.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has forced eight turnovers in five games, placing the team in the top quartile of the NFL, and the Bears are in the top 10 in interceptions (five) and passing yards allowed (197.2 per game).

Chicago is in the top five with only four passing touchdowns allowed, and standout linebacker Roquan Smith leads the NFL with 54 combined tackles. Smith has at least 100 tackles in every season of his NFL career, and Chicago is facing a Washington team that is scoring only 18.0 points per game. The Commanders are averaging only 1.43 points per drive, No. 30 in the league, and producing points is only 21.6% of possessions. Washington has eight turnovers, including six interceptions, and Carson Wentz has been sacked 20 times in only five games of action.

