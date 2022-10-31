Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks

Smith was a candidate to be dealt this season after he requested a trade in August and held in during training camp, frustrated at the lack of an acceptable long-term contract offer from the Bears. Smith promised his contract situation wouldn’t affect his play. It hasn’t. Through eight games, the 25-year-old leads the NFL with 83 tackles, has 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Now we’ll see if the Ravens, who are likely holding the franchise tag for Lamar Jackson, pay big money to keep Smith in Baltimore long-term.

The Bears continue to sell assets ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Smith deal follows last week’s trade of veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to Philadelphia. As new GM Ryan Poles continues the rebuild, he’s smartly stockpiled picks for players who weren’t likely in his long-term plans.