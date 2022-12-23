Bears trade back, land defensive Talent

The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason.

Chicago is trending towards a top-three draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive Talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.

Heading into Week 16, the Bears currently have the No. 2 overall pick, and they’ve been as low as No. 3 over the last month. At this point, it’s hard to see Chicago dropping outside the top three.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts ahead of Week 16, where the Bears trade back from second overall or land a top defensive talent.