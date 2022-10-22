Bears tidbits, first-year head coaches, 2023 NFL Draft defensive studs, and more

The 2022 NFL regular season continues with the Chicago Bears on the verge of ending a 10-day break as the team prepares to take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in week 7. The theme for Chicago all season has been growing pains. Chicago’s offense has had a number of bright moments and struggles with the second-year quarterback Justin Fields being the main point of conversation.

The good news for Bears fans who hope to see a quick turnaround as soon as 2023 is that the Bears have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving the franchise an opportunity to add some premium talent.

For this Episode of the Picks For Poles Podcast, hosts Usayd Koshul and Andrew Freeman sat down to discuss the Bears Outlook for the 2022 season, including defensive players to keep an eye on for the 2023 NFL Draft. Usayd and Andrew also discussed the Bears week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Check out the latest Episode below, brought to you by the Bear Report and Bluewire Podcasts:

