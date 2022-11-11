Bears target pressing needs in midseason 2023 NFL mock draft

We’ve reached the Midway mark of the 2022 NFL season, where the future looks bright for the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears currently sit at 3-6, and they’re in line to have a top-10 draft pick in 2023. Heading into Week 10, Chicago holds the ninth overall pick in the NFL draft, where there are no shortage of needs for GM Ryan Poles to address.

In a new two-round midseason 2023 mock draft, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has the Bears addressing a couple of pressing needs on offense and defense.

With that ninth overall pick, Easterling has the Bears getting Fields some protection in the form of Penn State left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who’s been a reliable piece of the Nittany Lions Offensive line.

This pick has to be spent on help for Justin Fields, either at wide receiver, or along the Offensive line. This scenario gives the Bears better value in the trenches, with a 19-year-old stud who already looks like an elite Talent with franchise-player potential at left tackle.

While Chicago traded their second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for receiver Chase Claypool, they do have the Baltimore Raven’s second-round pick, which they got in the trade for Roquan Smith.

With that 57th overall pick, Easterling has the Bears selecting Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who’s someone who could help shore up a struggling run defense and fill the role of MIKE linebacker in Chicago.

The Bears currently have eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft, including selections in the first (1), second (1), third (1), fourth (2), fifth (2) and seventh (1) rounds.

Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Lions stack up before the Week 10 game









View

13 items

