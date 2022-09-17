Bears start to own Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers says he owns the Chicago Bears but they can start to change that. Here’s a look at this and other bold predictions for NFL Week 2.

There were plenty of surprises on opening weekend and we should expect more of the same during NFL Week 2. Maybe we won’t see another game end in a tie or another round of missed kicks in overtime, but there will be plenty of excitement. Here, we dive into several of the games on the schedule and make five bold predictions for NFL Week 2.

5 Bold predictions for NFL Week 2

5. Colts stay winless

The Atlanta Falcons went to the Super Bowl in 2016 thanks in large part to Matt Ryan, who was the MVP of the league that year. They followed that campaign up with a 10-6 record but haven’t had a winning season since.

For Matt Ryan, he led them to seven wins in three of his final four years with the club. There was a 4-12 mark mixed in there as well, which came in 2020 when Dan Quinn was fired following an 0-5 start.

Quinn took a lot of heat for the struggles, which is evident since he was let go. There were others who took some heat including several coordinators and players, such as Devonta Freeman, who were given large extensions.

The one player who never took heat was Ryan, but he should have. Sure, he put up big numbers but he struggled in close games and could never figure out how to use Julio Jones in the red zone.

After failing to land Deshaun Watson, the Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and it was assumed he would improve their offense since he was playing in a Dome and had a lot of Talent around him. But that was true of Atlanta for many of the years they struggled.

Now, the questions might finally begin to go towards Ryan since he and the Colts tied the lowly Houston Texans in Week 1. Looking to get their first win, Indy now heads to Jacksonville to face the 0-1 Jaguars. Much like the Houston game, the Colts are favored in this one but our first bold Prediction is that they drop to 0-1-1 and stay winless on the season (especially now that Michael Pittman has been listed as out). What’s worse, is they would have also lost out on two chances to secure wins in their division.