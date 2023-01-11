Bears should trade No. 1 draft pick to these 5 teams

Derek Carr was benched late in the 2022 season to keep him from getting injured and having his $35 million-ish 2023 salary guaranteed. The Raiders could keep him around as a Jimmy Garoppolo-type presence to mentor a new quarterback. Or they could trade or release him and shave between $29 and $33 million from their salary cap, depending on the timing.

While Carr’s future remains uncertain, it does appear Las Vegas is in the market for a new franchise quarterback. Jarrett Stidham, despite a sound performance in Week 17, is not that guy. Owner Mark Davis is no stranger to bold moves. Given the mostly awful returns of the team’s recent drafts, he could be receptive to a deal that bankrupts his stockpile of picks.

The Raiders’ slide to 6-11 puts them at the seventh overall selection, a silver lining on a regrettable debut season for Josh McDaniels. That’s a long way to go with a move up, leaving Vegas to ponder the idea of ​​two first round picks, plus more, for a quarterback who hasn’t played a down in the NFL. It’s a risk that resonates even more for a team that earned 33 percent of its wins against Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos this season.

Then again, only one of the team’s last six first round picks (all made in 2019 or later) was a starter in 2022 (Josh Jacobs). Only two were still with the team at the season’s end (Clelin Ferrell). It’s possible Vegas prefers a strategy that puts all its eggs in one basket.

The offer: Raiders trade their 2023 first round pick (seventh overall), 2023 second round pick (35th overall), 2024 first round pick and 2024 third round pick for the Bears’ first overall pick.