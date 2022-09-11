Bears Open Season At USF Intercollegiate

The Cal Women’s golf team, fresh off its 21stSt appearance in the NCAA Regionals in the past 22 years, begins the 2022-23 season this week at the USF Intercollegiate at the Olympic Club’s Ocean Course in San Francisco with high levels of excitement and expectations.

“Not only are we excited, we are all in,” grad transfer Annika Borrelli said. “We are locked in on our goals, which are going big and going to Nationals. I know that we can do it and we are fully committed to it.”

Borrelli is part of a new-look team that includes five newcomers on the 11-member roster. She is in the No. 2 spot in the Bears’ lineup this week, and so is freshman Adora Liu at No. 3. Freshman Olivia Lee is also playing as an individual.

Juniors Mika Jin and Cristina Ochoa – Cal’s top returning scorers from last season – and sophomore Jieming Yang round out the Bears’ lineup at Olympic Club.

“We’ve set a really high standard of competition right out of the gates,” Cal head Coach Nancy McDaniel said. “Our plan is to win a national championship, and there are certain standards that as a team we need to hold up. We’ve had a good two weeks of team building, and that’s a huge deal. Being team first is more important than any golf shot.”

The Bears are part of a 10-team field that will play 54 holes over two days on the par-71, 5,976-yard Ocean Course. The tournament features two nationally ranked teams – No. 5 UCLA and No. 11 San Jose State.

The first two rounds will be played Monday with the final round scheduled for Tuesday.

“We have to be ready for the weather, especially on a 36-hole day,” McDaniel said. “It can start out cool then get warm and a little muggy, then all of the sudden the fog can roll through. It’s a matter of adjusting and being prepared to hit shots when you need to. We are really excited to get started and play some golf, now that the team is built.”

CAL’S LINEUP