Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 7

Justin Fields doesn’t want to hear it.

Over the last two weeks, Fields has easily played his best two games of the season as a passer. Against the Commanders, Chicago outgained Washington by almost 180 yards. But two Chicago turnovers played a big part in another Bears loss, and afterwards a frustrated Fields wasn’t in the mood to talk about moral victories with reporters.

“We always get told that we’re almost there, we’re almost there,” Fields said. “Me personally, I’m tired of being almost there. I’m tired of being just this close. I feel like I’ve been hearing it for so long now.”

However, head coach Matt Eberflus tried to put a positive spin on another dispiriting loss.

“I think [Fields] took a step forward. I really do,” Eberflus said. “The toughness. For me, the ability to take the ball and drive it down at the very end, to give us a chance to win it—that’s to me what was the improvement. Were there other moments that we need to clean up and the offense needs to clean up? Sorrow. But we had the drives down there, and if we Punch those in, the game’s a different game.”

Tell yourself whatever you need to, Matt.

“Chicago is painful to watch,” Sobleski said. “The team is clearly deficient at wide receiver and along the offensive line. The coaching staff isn’t comfortable enough with quarterback Justin Fields to hand him the offensive reins. Despite being able to run the ball, the Bears scored seven points Thursday. Chicago ranks near the bottom of the league in scoring offense. With the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys next on the docket—both of whom feature top-seven scoring defenses—things will get worse for Chicago before they can get better.”