Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 5

After a Week 4 loss to the New York Giants, the Chicago Bears have fallen in the power rankings. After the same struggles we’ve seen out of the Bears for three weeks showed up against the Giants, they fell to New York, 20-12. They’re now 2-2 with the Minnesota Vikings on deck.

For the Bears to win this week, the apparent passing struggles have to change. Minnesota is arguably the most complete football team they’ve played yet this season. Despite the two having very competitive games in the Matt Nagy era, things are different now. This is potentially the worst Offensive roster Chicago has had since 2017.

Before the Bears travel to Minnesota, Let’s take a look at where they stand in the power rankings going into Week 5.

Current Ranking: 25th

Last Week’s Ranking: 24th

Author: Pete Prisco

Author’s Take:

They can’t pass the football or protect their quarterback. That limits what they can do, which looks like it will be a season-long problem.

Our Take:

Justin Fields is in one of the worst situations of any quarterback, if not the worst. The Offensive line needs to improve, and that’s just the beginning of it. This is the weakest wide receiver corp since 2017 – and might actually be worse. Fields isn’t being protected and looks like a deer in the headlights as defensive linemen pile towards him. Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do this offseason, no matter what happens in the next 13 games.

Current Ranking: 27th

Last Week’s Ranking: 23rd

Author: NFL Staff

Author’s Take:

The good news for the Chicago Bears is that quarterback Justin Fields threw for 174 yards Sunday against the Giants—well over twice what the Bears were averaging in passing yards heading into Week 4. The bad news is that it didn’t really matter. Chicago didn’t find the end zone and failed to hit 20 points for the third time in four games. Despite Chicago’s continued Offensive futility, Fields told Reporters he remains confident the Bears can get the offense going. “We’ve just got to be more consistent,” he said. “Whether it’s me, whether it’s the O-line, whether it’s the receivers. Some plays we’re all on the same page, we’re all executing great and some plays we aren’t. The biggest thing with that is just consistency.” Davenport isn’t so sure. “It’s not all Fields’ fault that the Bears are a miserable Offensive football team,” he said. “Week 4 was the first time Darnell Mooney has done anything this season, and there’s very little at wide receiver behind him. Chicago’s turnstile of an Offensive line also gave up six more sacks against the Giants. Add that to Fields’ deficiencies, and you have a recipe for futility.”

Our Take:

Fields being celebrated for completing 50% of his passes and throwing for 174 yards is telling. Either he isn’t as good as fans hoped, or his situation is that awful. It could be a mix of the two – it’s hard to tell at this moment in time. Still, even if he played his best game of the year in the air, the offense remained out of the end zone. I don’t care how good they look out of the end zone, if they can only put up four field goals, they don’t deserve to win any game.

Current Ranking: 29th

Last Week’s Ranking: 28th

Author: Frank Schwab

Author’s Take:

Justin Fields has 34 completions in four games. Through Sunday’s game, 16 quarterbacks had 88 or more completions this season. With that as the backdrop, here was Fields’ reaction to a question following Sunday’s loss: Yep, nothing wrong with the passing game at all. Darn stats.

Our Take:

Fields has 34 completions in four games – with two of those four games having him pass for under 50% completion. Chicago is 2-2, with wins coming in the two games where he completed just 47.1% of his passes. Basically, when Fields completes 8-of-17 passes, the Bears win. In the games where they complete any other amount of passes, they lose. Odd stat.

Current Ranking: 30th

Last Week’s Ranking: 27th

Author: Dan Hanzus

Author’s Take:

Justin Fields set a season high on Sunday with 11 completions and in no way is that depressing. Yes, the growing pains rolled on for the young former first-round pick, who took six sacks and had three trips inside the red zone without scoring a touchdown in a 20-12 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium. You can imagine Matt Eberflus finds himself in a difficult situation: Fields represents the possible future of the Bears organization, but he’s been unable to lead the offense with any efficiency. The new Coach is tied to the young QB in his debut season, for better or worse.

Our Take:

A season high of 11 completions and a loss. Fields came into Week 4 with two games completing 8 passes, and one completing 7. That’s not something to write home about. There’s little to no efficiency in the passing game, and that doesn’t all fall on Fields’ shoulders. The wide receivers have to get open and the linemen have to protect him better. Until that happens, expect more of the same.

Current Ranking: 31 st

Last Week’s Ranking: 30th

Author: Nate Davis

Author’s Take:

Hardly a shock that this team stinks, but Chicago allowing 183.3 rushing yards per week – more than 10 clear of the next-worst team – is a surprise.

Our Take:

Not only can the Bears run the football well, they apparently allow the most rushing yards per game in the NFL. That stat seems surprising, but stats like that get pushed to the side when the offense can’t produce. Their two losses were really a team effort.