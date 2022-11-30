Bears NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 13

Link to the Article

Current Ranking: 30th

Last Week’s Ranking: 27th

Author: BR NFL Staff

Author’s Take:

The Chicago Bears didn’t have electric young quarterback Justin Fields against the New York Jets on Sunday. The team got dominated in just about every facet of the game in a blowout loss. And neither of those depressing developments was the worst thing that happened at Met Life Stadium.

The Bears were blasted by injuries on both sides of the ball in New York. On defense, star safety Eddie Jackson (arguably the best defensive player on the team) was carted to the locker room after suffering a non-contact foot injury. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney also went down with what is believed to be a season-ending ankle injury.

Head Coach Matt Eberflus expressed some optimism that Fields will be ready to face the Rival Packers next week.

“We think that he’s getting better every single day,” Eberflus said. “They felt better every single day. At the game time today, he wasn’t ready to go to perform and protect himself. I suspect we’ll see how it goes. We’re going to leave it day to day and we’ll decide one day at a time. If he keeps progressing, then he’s got an opportunity to [play against Green Bay].”

At this point, given that the 3-9 Bears are headed nowhere fast and have Week 14 off, the bigger question may be whether they should play.