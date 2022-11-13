Bears’ Justin Fields makes NFL history in another Monster performance vs. Lions in Week 10, but Chicago falls

Say hello to the new Lamar Jackson, everyone. The Bears didn’t win on Sunday, falling 31-30 to the Lions in their third straight defeat, but once again, their rising star at quarterback came to play. One week after exploding for 178 rushing yards, the most by a QB in the Super Bowl era, Justin Fields ran for another 142 against Detroit, totaling four touchdowns to make NFL history.

The 2021 first-round pick wasn’t perfect in the loss, throwing a late pick-six to help Detroit’s comeback, but he also carried the Bears’ offense, reconfirming his upside as one of the game’s most Athletic dual threats. Here’s what he accomplished Sunday:

Most rushing yards by a QB in the Super Bowl era over a five-game span

Only QB in the Super Bowl era with multiple rushing TDs of 60+ yards

Two Longest TD runs by a QB in Bears history

Only NFL player to have 2 pass TD, 2 Rush TD and 100+ rushing yards in a game

Most carries reaching 20+ miles per hour in NFL this season (per NextGen Stats)

Leads the NFL in rushing yards by a QB (749)

Tied for NFL lead in rushing TDs by a QB (6)

Fields and the Bears will be back in action on Sunday, Nov. 20, against the Falcons, who lost Thursday to the Panthers.