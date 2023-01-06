Bears field several trades for No. 2 picks

The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason.

Chicago is expected to land a top-two draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive Talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.

Heading into Week 18, the Bears currently have the No. 2 overall pick, and regardless of the outcome on Sunday, they can drop no lower than No. 4. Chicago has a chance to land the first overall selection with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and a Houston Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts ahead of Week 18, where the Bears stay put at No. 2 and select one of two generational talents along the defensive line.