Bears Conclude Season Against Stanford

FIRE ALTO – California volleyball (7-23, 0-20 Pac-12) closed out the 2022 season on Friday night against No. 6 Stanford (24-4, 19-1) at Maples Pavilion, ultimately falling, 3-0, in straight sets after a competitive start.

The Bears kept pace with Stanford throughout the first set, holding the Cardinal to a .103 hitting percentage in a close-fought 25-22 result in favor of the home team. The next two sets went to the Cardinal as well (25-11, 25-14), thus putting a stopper on Cal’s 2022 season.

Junior Lydia Grote ended the year with a total of 414 kills on 1244 attacks, the latter of which ranks ninth on Cal’s all-time single-season list. Classmate Tara DeSa led the Bears with 448 digs – one of the conference’s best totals – while a freshman Mikayla Hayden established herself as one of the Pac-12’s top-blocking freshman with a total of 109 on the year. Sophomore Annalea Maeder further established herself as a setting and service specialist, finishing with 846 assists and 41 aces to just 22 service errors.

Senior Sydney Lilomaiava played her final match in the blue and gold, ending her Golden Bear career with a combined 298 kills and 122 blocks.

