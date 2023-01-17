Bears’ Burke and Miller Sweep Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

BALTIMORE, Md. (Jan. 17, 2023) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the Men’s Basketball Players of the Week on Tuesday for games from January 10th Thursday January 16th. Morgan State swept the Weekly honors as Isaiah Burke was tabbed Player of the Week with Malik Miller earned Defensive Player of the Week honors. It marked the second consecutive week the pair have taken the MEAC’s top Weekly honors.

Burke was named Player of the Week and has helped lead the Bears to a 3-0 start to conference play. In the Bears Rout over Crosstown Rival Coppin State, Burke recorded his second straight 30-point game, dropping 30 after hitting five 3-pointers and going 15-for-18 from the free throw line. He also had two assists and a blocked shot.

Miller was named Defensive Player of the Week after putting together a strong defensive effort in the Bears’ win at Coppin State. The Washington, DC native grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds (including 17 on the defensive end) against Coppin State, while also notching three steals to help keep the Bears undefeated in MEAC play. He also had 16 points for his eighth double-double of the season, to go along with five assists.

Morgan (9-8, 3-0) will step out of conference play to take on the Hartford Hawks (4-15, 0-0) on Wednesday night at Hill Field House. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 pm (EST) and fans can catch the action live via morganstatebears.com.

