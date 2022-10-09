Bears Blank Owls, Win 1-0 with Early Goal

Next Game: North Alabama 10/16/2022 | 3 PM October 16 (Sun) / 3 PM North Alabama History

CONWAY, Ark. – Using a quick goal out of the gates, the Central Arkansas Women’s soccer team captured three points in the ASUN standings, taking down Kennesaw State 1-0 Sunday afternoon.

The Bears improved to 5-7-3 on the year with the win, with a 3-3-2 record in conference play. Taylor Lassiter logged her third goal of the season, punching home the lone goal of the match in the ninth minute.

Needing a win at home, Central Arkansas came Flying out of the gates, pressuring the Owls and keeping the ball in the Offensive third. Nina Mazzola put up the first shot of the match, but her attempt went wide left. Bringing the ball up, Kennesaw State tried to turn back and keep possession around midfield, but the quick reaction of Lassiter allowed her to beat the defender to the ball. Sprinting ahead, Lassiter had nobody between her and the goalkeeper, and the forward fired one past the goal.

Mazzola almost added to the lead less than 30 seconds later, hitting another shot on goal, but the Kennesaw keeper kept it in front and out of the goal. The Bears outshot the Owls 9-4 in the first half, with four shots on goal.

Momentum shifted early in the second half, as the Owls regrouped and found a way to get shots. Through the early going, Kennesaw State had four shots in the first ten minutes of the second period, compared to four in all of the first half. But the defense of Central Arkansas held firm, keeping the visitors off the board. The Owls would continue to exert their own will on the Bears, but Keyla Perez , Taylor Webb and the entire defensive cohort repelled attacks time and time again.

Once the clock passed the 75th minute, the Bears regained control of the match, keeping possession deep in the opposing half and moving the clock closer to all zeroes. Amanda Walsh , who got the starting nod on Sunday, put four shots up, with two of them on goal, both season-highs. Despite not scoring, the Central Arkansas bench provided a number of clean shot attempts throughout the match, outshooting the Kennesaw State bench 7-3, with a 4-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Central Arkansas, adding three points in the ASUN table, moved one step closer to clinching a spot in the ASUN Championship. Now with 11 points in conference, the Bears stay in a tie for fourth with EKU, but with two matches remaining on the schedule, have built a four-point cushion between themselves and being on the outside looking in.