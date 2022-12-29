Bears at Lions spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 17 NFL game

Sunday’s New Year’s Day Slate includes an important NFC North Showdown between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. The Bears will head to the Motor City as underdogs.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET at Ford Field in Detroit. FOX will televise the game.

What the Lions accomplish on Sunday will likely have a lot to do with what kind of production it gets from their backfield. Chicago’s defense leads the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, which could make for a huge game from Detroit’s backfield committee of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. If the Lions’ defense plays well and contains the Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields like the Bills did a week ago, they should walk away from this one with an important Week 18 game.

Chicago won’t be playing for anything but draft Positioning in this Matchup with its division foe. The Lions, on the other hand, have everything to play for. With a win Sunday, Detroit would head into Week 18 with a chance to finish the regular season above .500 for the first time since the 2017 season. Additionally, the Lions could improve their chances of making it to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

