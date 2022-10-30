Bearden girls soccer wins its second consecutive state title

Ryan Radcliffe has led Bearden girls soccer for nine seasons and every year he asks the Bulldogs the same question.

“I challenge every group that I have every year, what kind of Legacy are you going to leave at Bearden?” said Radcliffe.

They said this year’s team they will remember as “history makers.”

Bearden won his second consecutive TSSAA Class AAA State Championship after defeating Houston 3-1 in CHI Memorial Stadium in Chattanooga. This is the second time in program history Bearden has won back-to-back state titles — the first time was in 2006-07.

And did it with a perfect record.

Bearden (24-0) for the second straight time beat Houston (18-1-1) in the Championship game as well. The Bulldogs now have a 47-game winning streak over two seasons.

