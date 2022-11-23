Bearden girls soccer No. 1 in United Soccer Coaches final rankings

Bearden girls soccer was ranked the No. 1 team in the country on Tuesday in the United Soccer Coaches final rankings for the fall. The Bulldogs finished the 2022 season undefeated for the second consecutive year and won a second straight TSSAA Class AAA title.

Coach Ryan Radcliffe said learning his team finished atop the rankings was “surreal and surprising,” because last season the team had been ranked first several weeks during the regular season but was not the No. 1 team in the final poll.

“Even though we had held (the top ranking) for the majority of the season, we still didn’t really know what’s going to happen with it,” Radcliffe said about this season. “Ultimately, from my perspective, is you can’t control what happens and you don’t really have a big say so because it’s not like it’s a poll where you’re playing other teams. It’s just strictly based off of strength of schedule and overall record.”

