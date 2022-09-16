Bearcats Fall to Bobcats After Last-Minute Goal

By The Chronicle staff

Playing dead-even nearly the entire contest, the WF West girls soccer team allowed a late goal to Aberdeen to drop its first league contest, 3-2, Thursday night in Chehalis.

The Bearcats (2-3, 1-1 2A EvCo) were outshot by just one attempt, and played catch-up all night to stay within striking distance of a win Thursday. After Aberdeen opened scoring in the third minute, the Bearcats responded with an 11th minute Strike from Cameron Sheets to tie it up.

The Bobcats opened the second half by retaking the lead, but just minutes later, Sheets found Lena Fragner for another goal to equalize it in the 48th minute in another strong response.

Unfortunately for the Bearcats, they didn’t have nearly enough time to come up with another response to the Bobcats third goal, a Bobcat midfield put a nice ball towards the far post to take the lead for good in the 79th minute.

“It was a pretty tight game, it was close,” Bearcats Coach Allen Anderson said. “We had some tired legs after the long trip to Shelton on Tuesday, unfortunately we had a couple of Mistakes and they capitalized. Our girls fought hard tonight.”

The Bearcats will look to come up with a response when they take the field next against Tumwater in Chehalis on Tuesday.