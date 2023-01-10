Bear Market: Fallica wins Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

A veteran sports bettor knows to never count his winnings too soon. Still, early in the third quarter of the college football title game mismatch Monday night, Chris Fallica said, “OK, now I can exhale.”

Fallica needed Georgia -12 — his designated Best Bet in Week 18 — to cash for him to clinch the Inaugural Circa Friday Football Invitational championship. “The Bear” exhaled after the Bulldogs took a 45-7 lead en route to a 65-7 embarrassment of TCU.

Georgia’s win capped a 1-4 week for Fallica, but that’s all he needed to hold off Las Vegas professional bettor Chuck Edel, who went 3-2 in the final week. Fallica and Edel each finished 52-38 ATS for the season, and the Fox Sports Analyst won by virtue of the tiebreaker — his Best Bet record of 13-5 easily topped Edel’s 6-12.

The $25,000 event presented by VSiN was funded by Circa owner Derek Stevens. “The Bear” scooped the $15,000 grand prize, a Stevens-designed green jacket and trophy, plus the Brooklyn’s Best MVP Award (free dinner from the contest’s pizza sponsor) for posting the top Best Bet mark in the 16-handicapper field.

Edel earned $7,000 for second place and Colorado pro bettor James Salinas, who went 5-0 in the final week to finish 50-36-3, gets $3,000 as the third-place finisher.

Texas-based handicapper Paul Stone took fourth and ESPN sports betting analyst Doug Kezirian rounded out the top five.

Final contest results and standings:

1. CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

Browns 2L

Colts -2.5 L

Broncos -3.5 L

TCU-Georgia Under 63.5 L

(BB) Georgia -12 W

Record (points): 52-38 (52)

Best Bets: 13-5 (12)

2. CHUCK EDEL

Colts -2.5 L

Falcons -4 W

Vikings-Bears Under 42.5 W

Lions 4.5 W

(BB) Browns 2.5 L

Record (points): 52-38 (52)

Best Bets: 6-12 (6)

3. JAMES SALINAS

Titans 6 W

Rams 6 W

Panthers 3.5 W

Bills -7 W

(BB) Steelers -2 W

Record (points): 50-36-3 (51.5)

Best Bets: 9-9 (9)

4. PAUL STONE

Jaguars -6 L

Falcons -4 W

Cowboys -7 L

Georgia -12W

(BB) TCU-Georgia Over 63 W

Record (points): 51-38-1 (51.5)

Best Bets: 8-10 (8)

5. DOUG KEZIRIAN

Chiefs-Raiders Over 52.5 L

Jets-Dolphins Under 37 W

Browns-Steelers Under 40 L

Ravens-Bengals Under 39.5 L

(BB) Lions-Packers Under 49 W

Record (points): 50-38-2 (51)

Best Bets: 9-7-2 (10)

6. JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

Raiders 9L

Bengals -9 W

Rams 6 W

Georgia -12W

(BB) Titans 6 W

Record (points): 50-38-1 (50.5)

Best Bets: 10-8 (10)

7. RANDY MCKAY

Browns-Steelers Under 40 L

Colts -2.5 L

Chargers-Broncos Under 40 L

North Dakota State 5L

(BB) North Dakota St-South Dakota St Under 47.5 L

Record (points): 45-43-2 (46)

Best Bets: 8-10 (8)

8. JEFF WHITELAW

Colts -2.5 L

Cardinals 14 L

Panthers 3.5 W

Packers -4.5 L

(BB) Raiders 9 L

Record (points): 43-43-3 (44.5)

Best Bets: 8-7-2 (9)

MARC LAWRENCE (eighth eliminated)

Record (points): 40-38-2 (41)

Best Bets: 10-6 (10)

DAN SALEY (seventh eliminated)

Record (points): 36-37-2 (37)

Best Bets: 7-8 (7)

BRIAN EDWARDS (sixth eliminated)

Record (points): 33-37 (33)

Best Bets: 7-7 (7)

BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK (fifth eliminated)

Record (points): 29-34-2 (30)

Best Bets: 4-9 (4)

CRIS ZENIUK (fourth eliminated)

Record (points): 26-32-2 (27)

Best Bets: 4-8 (4)

ERIN RYNNING (third eliminated)

Record (points): 24-30-1 (24.5)

Best Bets: 3-7-1 (3.5)

STEVE FEZZIK (second eliminated)

Record (points): 21-27-1 (21.5)

Best Bets: 6-3-1 (6.5)

MIKE NORTH (first eliminated)

Record (points): 16-26-3 (17.5)

Best Bets: 3-6 (3)

———————

MIKE PALM

Titans 6 W

Seahawks -6 L

Steelers -2.5 W

Packers -4.5 L

(BB) Browns-Steelers Under 40 L

Record (points): 46-41-3 (47.5)

Best Bets: 9-8-1 (9.5)

MATT YOUMANS

Raiders 9L

Steelers -2.5 W

Colts -2.5 L

Panthers 3.5 W

(BB) Titans 6 W

Record (points): 44-44-1 (44.5)

Best Bets: 10-8 (10)