Beal, Porzingis Have Value in Suns vs. Wizards (December 28)

NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal

Odds Porzingis (+700) | Beal (+850) Time 7 pm ET Book FanDuel | PointsBet

The Phoenix Suns continue their road trip as they travel farther East to face the Washington Wizards Wednesday with both teams on the second night of a back-to-back. Deandre Ayton (67% opening-tip win rate) will be jumping against Kristaps Porzingis (80% win-rate). These two centers faced off twice last season, with each player winning one tip-off.

These teams have faced each other once already this season, but Porzingis did not play in that matchup due to an injury. Mikal Bridges scored first in that matchup while Kyle Kuzma scored the first team field goal for the Wizards.

The sportsbooks expect Phoenix to win the tip and score first based on the odds available. Devin Booker is out for Phoenix and Chris Paul is questionable. If Paul can’t play, the Suns have only one healthy guard in Damion Lee. For the Wizards, Bradley Beal is questionable with a hamstring injury.

I expect the Wizards to win the tip tonight. Beal and Porzingis have each taken the first team field goal attempt in 35% of games started. Kuzma also has taken the first shot in 24% of games started.

I like Porzingis to score first tonight, and I’ll roll the dice with Beal’s injury hoping he starts as my other option. Sportsbooks generally void any bet on a player that does not start, so there is no risk on the injury front. And if Beal is out, I would expect the odds for Porzingis to fall significantly.

Pick: Beal (+850 down to +600, 0.4 units at PB)

