Beaded blanket strips represented Stewardship of the North American indigenous people | Arts

This 1830s beaded blanket strip, part of the permanent collection at NOMA, is a perfect example of North American indigenous ideas around stewardship.

To endure the harsh winters of the American Great Plains, indigenous people made Buffalo robes that were held together with elaborately decorated strips. This one is embellished with glass beads known as pony beads, named after the method of transportation that brought them to indigenous people, which by the mid-19th century were critical in trading partnerships.

Here, the pony beads were carefully attached to the Buffalo hide using sinew from the animal, ensuring all parts of the Buffalo were used. The circular design in blue and white was meant to symbolize the Circle of the world and its relation to life on the Plains.

Essential to most native North American groups is the concept of stewardship. This is the thought process that recognizes all parts of land, including animals, are part of an interconnected web of life.

If a Buffalo is to be slaughtered, its meat should be used for food, its hides should be cleaned and used for clothing and shelter, and its horns and bones used to make tools for the community. No part of the animal should be forgotten or unused.

Indigenous societies shared this indigenous mentality of Stewardship with early European colonizers — part of the reason they were able to Survive winters in North America. This beaded blanket Strip is currently on view on NOMA’s second floor.