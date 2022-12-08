Beach Volleyball Welcomes Trio Ahead of Upcoming 2023 Season

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball team and head coach Darin Van Horn have added a trio of scholastic newcomers to the 2023 roster as the program puts the final touches on preparations ahead of the season’s start in February.

McKenna Faychak (Delray Beach, Fla. / Boca Raton HS), Emma Hayes (Tunnel Hill, Ga. / Northwest Whitfield HS) and Maddie Lecik (Foster, Va. / Timberlake Christian HS) all join the Mocs after enrolling at UTC ahead of the 2022 fall semester.

The three newcomers bring an abundance of talent to a program that has had vast success in its first two full seasons in the NCAA DI ranks. Van Horn is once again excited about the upcoming season and the future of the program.

“We are excited to welcome McKenna, Emma and Maddie to our program. Not only do they bring an immediate impact on the sand, but they are high character student-athletes who will impact our program positively off the sand,” said Van Horn.

“We’re excited to grow as a team in the next few weeks and be ready for the start of the season in February.”

Learn more about the newcomers below. The 2023 schedule release is very near and will be announced on GoMocs.com in the near future.

McKenna Faychak – 5’7 – Delray Beach, Fla. – Boca Raton High School

· Boca Raton HS Team Captain and MVP (Beach)

· Sandstorm Beach Volleyball Club Team Captain

· Sandstorm Beach Volleyball Coach’s Award – Student of the Game

· JVA Beach Volleyball Watch List

· BVCA Club vs. Club Champion

· AVP Juniors Tournament Champion

· Skylands Conference – First Team All-Conference (Indoor)

· Phillipsburg HS Team MVP (Indoor)

Emma Hayes – 5’9 – Tunnel Hill, Ga. – Northwest Whitfield High School

· All-Region First Team (2021, 2020)

· All-State Team (2021)

· All-Area Player of the Year (2020)

· Chattanooga Best of Preps (2020)

Maddie Lecik – 5’10 – Forest, Va. – Timberlake Christian High School

· Four-time VISSA All-State Selection (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

· MVP Award (2020)

· 1,000 Assists Award (2021)

· Most Assists Award (2021)

· USAV BNQ Women’s 18’s Open Champion

