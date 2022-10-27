Beach Volleyball Welcomes Recruiting Class for Inaugural Season

The Lindenwood beach volleyball team has officially set their roster for their Inaugural season, which will begin at the start of 2023.

I am extremely excited for our Inaugural recruiting class as they have all chosen to be a part of Lindenwood history,” said Head Coach Alli Duckworth . “With the move to Division I, we are ready to compete in the OVC as this will help take the program to a whole other level.”

The Squad will be made up of ten beach-specific athletes, who will be joined by seven girls from the indoor team at the conclusion of their indoor season. This group will be led by Captains Maider Soto and Rachel Mitts who were both members of Lindenwood’s indoor team in 2021.

“Maider and Rachel are ready to lead this team and I am honored to have them along side me for the start of this program,” said Duckworth. “They both work incredibly hard and their dedication to this program is something that we will look back on for years to come.”

The new faces of Lindenwood beach volleyball are as follows:

Olivia Williams – Freshman, Kirkwood, Missouri / Kirkwood High School

Club: Team Momentum & Elite Volleyball club

Honors/Awards: First team all district and conference junior and senior year, and best Offensive player sophomore, junior and senior year

Tournaments: 3rd Place at nationals this year in Liberty Division

Coaches: Dani Apted (club coach) Heather Cumbee (club coach) Julie Goodmann (high school coach) Kara Wall (high school coach) Santiago Restrepo (club coach/ friend coach)

Katie Malzahn – Freshman, Foristell, Missouri / O’Fallon Christian High School

Club: JaJa Beach Volleyball Club

Honors/Awards: Four year starter for varsity, All-Conference Newcomer of the Year (2018), All-District Honorable Mention (2018), Second Team All-Conference (2018-2020), Kat Miller Eagle Award (2020), High School Captain (2020-2021), First Team All-District (2020-2021), Team MVP (2021)

Tournaments: Gateway Beach Regional Qualifier (2019), Class 2 State Championship (2020), AVP Beach Qualifier Marion, Iowa (2020), AVP Beach Qualifier Indy (2021), Gateway Beach Regional Qualifier (2021)

Coaches: Dan Laure (Edge BVC), John Rodgers (Edge BVC), Joe Uydess (JaJa BVC)

Myah Hough – Freshman, Lebanon, Missouri / Lebanon High School

Club: Synergy and Malosi Sand Volleyball Academy

Honors/Awards: Academic All-State, Academic All Conference, All-District, All-District Tournament Team, Ozark All-Conference, Class 5 District Champs

Coaches: Coach Jenny Collins

Elise Llorens – Junior, Lighthouse Point, Florida / Indian River State College

Club: DVA

Honors/Awards: NJCAA All-American third team, Deans List

Coaches: Wes Hawkins, Jordan Bickett, Jeff Soler, Jose Orejas, Luis Pico

Bailey Dugan – Junior, Wichita, Kansas / Iowa Central Community College

Club: Shockwave Volleyball Academy

Honors/Awards: Honorable mention senior year, Iowa Central Community College, ICCAC Player of the Week, NJCAA Player of the Week, Honorable Mention sophomore year, First-Team Academic All-American, Second-Team Academic All-American

Coaches: Gabby Sullivan, Sara Horn, and Matt Coghlan

McKenna Androsky – Junior, Gilbert, Arizona / South Mountain Community College

Club: Spiral VBC

Awards: Graduated Perry High School Cum Laude with a 3.9 GPA, graduated from SMCC with Distinction and earned an Associates Degree in exercise science, member of the Phi Theta Kappa honors society, five-time Golden Scholar, and first team all-region for beach volleyball

Coaches: “I would like to acknowledge Coach Pat Mooney for pushing me to be one percent better Everyday and encouraging me to be the best version of myself,” said Androsky.

Kailee McGee – Freshman, O’Fallon, Missouri / Fort Zumwalt North High School

Club: STL Crossfire

Honors/Awards: 2 Consecutive Years: First Team All Conference & District , All Tournament Team Lutheran St. Charles Tournament, All Tournament Team Alton, Illinois Tournament

Coaches: James Egbert, Director of STL Crossfire, “James was my Coach my entire volleyball career,” said McGee. “He pushed me hard, he understood my strengths and weaknesses, and he loved me like his own kid. I wouldn’t have the passion I have today without him.”

Jaiden Zeiss – Junior, Fargo, North Dakota / Iowa Central Community College

Club: Summit Junior Volleyball (indoor), Tamarack Beach Volleyball Club

Honors/Awards: All Tournament Team at State, All regional team, and MVP of regional tournament

Tournaments: Two bids to Nationals for beach (2018& 2019), 3rd and 4th place at the national tournament 2021 spring and 2021 fall with Iowa Central

Coaches: Tamarack Club (Andrew Bennett), Summit Junior Volleyball (Pete Tomhave), Moonlight Crashers Volleyball Club (Pat Powers), Iowa Central (Sarah Horn & Gabbi Sullivan)