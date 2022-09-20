Beach Volleyball Tour Cup: Kenyan duo wins 2022 Nyerere Tour tourney

Lois Chepkoech (right) looks on as Phosca Kasisi (front left), who has been appointed as the Captain of the Kenya Beach Volleyball team, receives a serve during a training session ahead of the Africa Qualifying Sub-Zonal 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Qualifier which will be held in Tanzania early this month, January 02, 2020. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Kenyan pair Phoscah Kasisi and Mildred Cherop are the winners of the 2022 Nyerere International Beach Volleyball Tour Cup.

They lifted the title on Sunday at Coco Beach in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Kenyan pair dismissed the Burundian team 2-0 (21-17,21-14) in the final of the tournament that attracted teams from Kenya, Burundi and the hosts Tanzania.

Kenya won all their matches after trouncing Tanzania 2-0 (21-18, 21-14) in the semi-final match.

Earlier, Kenya had beaten Burundi 2-0 (21-15, 21-15) in the preliminary round and went ahead to beat Tanzania twice 2-0 (21-7, 21-5) and 21-6, 21-4. Kasisi urged Kenyan players to take beach volleyball seriously.

“It is interesting sport that can take a player to the highest level of the game,” Kasisi said.

Kenya won the cup last year through Kasisi and Gladys Munge while the men’s title was won by Ibrahim Oduor and James Mwaniki.

In recent years, Kenyan women have been doing well in beach volleyball.

Experienced duo of Brackxides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha are the reigning Africa women’s beach volleyball champions.