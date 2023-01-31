Beach Volleyball Reveals 2023 Schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Privateers beach volleyball program prepares for a 2023 season that opens with a Blue and Silver Scrimmage at the new Privateer beach facility Feb. 12. The first week of the two-month regular season will see the Privateers tested against high-level competition at the Green Wave Invitational Hosted by Tulane.

“Our team is ready to get going in 2023. We’ve had such great growth in just a few short weeks of practice on the new Privateer Beach Courts, and I think that will really show in our play this year,” said Assistant Coach Avery Thibodeaux .

THE SCHEDULE

At the Green Wave invitational, New Orleans will face Tulane, LSU, Nebraska, North Alabama, and fellow Southland foe in Nichols. It’s the first of nine tournaments on the Docket for New Orleans.

The Privateers will stay within the immediate area with their Longest trip being a Haul to Corpus Christi, Texas for the Southland Conference Tournament.

This year will also feature a Southland Conference Mid-Season Tournament on March 11-12, Hosted by HCU. The tournament schedule is to be announced, but will feature all competing beach volleyball programs in the league including newcomers Boise State and San Jose State.

New Orleans will host its own Invitational on campus for the first time in school history at Privateer Beach where they will face Stephen F. Austin, ULM, and Southeastern.

Date Host School Tournament Name Location 2/12 UNO Blue and Silver Scrimmage New Orleans, LA 2/25-26 Tulane Green Wave Invitational Elmwood, LA – White Sands Volleyball 3/3-4 Nicholls St Clash on the Cajun Bayou Thibodaux, LA 3/11-12 Southland Southland Mid Conference Houston, TX – Third Coast Volleyball 3/17-18 Southeastern Mardi Gras Invitational Youngsville, LA – Sugar Beach 3/23 Tulane Bayou Beach Duals Elmwood, LA – White Sands Volleyball 3/25-26 LSU LSU Beach Invitational Baton Rouge, LA 3/31-4/1 Southern Miss USM Beach Invitational Hattiesburg, MS 4/8 North Alabama North Alabama Tri-Match Florence, AL 4/13-14 UNO Privateer Beach Invitational New Orleans, LA 4/21-23 TAMU-CC Southland Tournament Corpus Christi, TX

THE SQUAD

Five Privateers return after being bestowed with all-conference honors last season. Ania Esarte earned Southland Conference Pair of the Year and first team all-conference at flight one. Esarte and Lucie Pokorna posted a 27-6 record, including wins against No. 5 LSU, No. 21 Tulane, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Esarte also grabbed the league’s 2022 Newcomer of the Year title.

Trinity Jackson and Alexa Spartz who were paired together last season, landed first team all-conference at flight three. Hannah Volpi earned second-team all-conference, and Ivana de Carvalho received third-team all-conference honors at flights two and four respectively.

The Privateers have two more Returners in Serena Baumgart and Valerie Vujnovich . Valentina Echeverri and Sydney Gott both wrapped up their first season of indoor volleyball on the Lakefront and will make the transition to the sand. By Rita Zecchi debuts in the sand after two seasons with the indoor squad.

Four newcomers come aboard this year: Ashley Salazar comes out of Gilbert Christian School in Gilbert Arizona. Savannah Moberly will debut on the beach squad after leading Corydon Central high school indoor volleyball with 192 kills and 207 assists her senior year.

Maria Ozeata comes to the Lakefront from Spain where she competed in the 2022 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour as part of the Spain national team. Ozeata is also a former partner of Esarte. Renata Dykstra a freshman from Ottawa, Canada rounds out the newcomers.

The Privateers are coming off a historic 20-15 season.

