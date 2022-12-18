Beach Volleyball Releases 2023 Schedule

MALIBU, CALIF. – The 2023 Pepperdine beach volleyball schedule was released on Wednesday afternoon, showcasing 16 regular season dates of competition and six home dates for the Waves.

“We are excited for all that our Spring season will entail,” said Head Coach Marcio Sicoli . “Especially after a long and very productive Fall segment.

“We have a very balanced, yet tough schedule, that will include the majority of the top 20 teams in the country to battle test our young but extremely talented team. Our goal is to present the type of schedule that will lead us to a conference Championship and back to the NCAA Tournament.”

Of the 27 Duals scheduled, 11 of those will be against teams that finished in the final AVCA national top-20 last season, while four will be against opponents that finished in the top-10.

The season will begin in Malibu on February 25 as the Waves host Long Beach State and California on the Pepperdine Beach Volleyball Courts. In the two weeks following, the Squad will host another pair of tournaments, welcoming LMU, Concordia and Houston Christian for the Pepperdine ASICS Classic on March 4 and Arizona, North Florida, San Francisco and UAB for the Malibu Invite on March 10-12.

Senior Day will take place on April 8 as Pepperdine plays host to CSUN and Life Pacific.

The Waves face a challenging road stint from March 17 to April 6, beginning at a tournament hosted by GCU featuring the Lopes as well as Arizona State and UC Davis on March 17-18. After the West Coast Challenge in Pismo Beach, Calif. on March 25-26, the Squad will head to Jacksonville, Fla. to compete against TCU, Stetson, FGCU and tournament-host North Florida on March 31-April 1. Before returning home for Senior Day, the Waves will have a single dual against Long Beach State on April 6 in Long Beach.

Pepperdine will close out the regular season with a final pair of short road trips, first heading to San Luis Obispo, Calif. for the Center of Excellence Challenge Hosted by Cal Poly, and then making the short trip down PCH to take on LMU and Washington in a tri-match on April 22.

The WCC Championships are currently slated for April 27-28 in Santa Monica, Calif. and the NCAA Championships are scheduled for May 5-7 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

