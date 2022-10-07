Beach Volleyball Preview: at South Carolina Invitational

COLUMBIA, SC – UNCW’s Beach Volleyball program will make its fall debut this weekend when it competes alongside Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston and host South Carolina on Saturday at the Wheeler Beach Complex.

The Seahawks are sending nine players who will compete in five pairings in two different pools. Sadie Sharkey and Gabby LaPata enter as UNCW’s top pairing. Sharkey posted an 18-18 record while splitting time between the top two pairings in 2022. LaPata is a freshman from Charlotte, who is making her Collegiate debut.

At the second pairing, Brianna Haggerty and Maddy Folks played 12 Duals together last spring and went 8-4 at the fourth pairing.

Ellie Bucci is joined by another newcomer Lyvia Trimp, who hails from Charlotte. Bucci was the ASUN’s scholar-athlete of the year for beach volleyball and earned all-tournament honors at the ASUN Championship tournament.

Veterans Tyla Cutrie a senior, and a sophomore Kaley McLaughlin I joined up at the fourth pairing. McLaughlin tied for fourth on the team with 22 wins as a freshman in 2022.