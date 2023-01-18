Beach Volleyball Joins the Sun Belt Conference

WILMINGTON, NC – UNCW’s Beach Volleyball program will compete as an associate member in the Sun Belt Conference beginning with the 2023 season the league announced on Wednesday. Beach volleyball is the 19th Championship sport sponsored by the Sun Belt Conference.

Four Sun Belt Conference institutions currently Sponsor Beach Volleyball – Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, ULM and Southern Miss. In addition, the Sun Belt will welcome affiliate members College of Charleston, Mercer, Stephen F. Austin and UNCW to form the eight-team league. Georgia State is a two-time NCAA Championship participant (2016, 2022) and advanced to the round of six last season.

The Seahawks, which began their program in 2016, were an independent before joining the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association in 2017 and remained in that conference through the 2021 season. UNCW moved to the Atlantic Sun in 2022 and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament before falling to Florida Gulf Coast. UNCW posted a program-best 25-11 record in 2022.

Beach Volleyball is the fastest-growing sport in the NCAA with nearly 180 participating institutions across all levels of the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA, including 67 NCAA Division I institutions. Conferences that currently Sponsor Beach Volleyball include Atlantic Sun Conference, Big West Conference, Conference USA, Ohio Valley Conference, Pac-12, Southland Conference and West Coast Conference.