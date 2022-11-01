Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame to Honor Annett Davis, Sean Rosenthal and Jon Lee – Daily Breeze

A new class of inductees are set to join the Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame, including pro players Annett Davis and Sean Rosenthal, as well as contributor Jon Lee.

The induction event, Hosted by the California Beach Volleyball Association, kicks off on Nov. 12 with a social hour at the Hermosa Beach Museum followed by the ceremony at the Hermosa Beach Community Theater next door – bringing fans, fellow Hall of Famers and passionate players together for the festivities.

The South Bay, as “ground zero” for beach volleyball, is the perfect place to celebrate, considering there are hundreds of public beach courts dotting the sand throughout Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach, and players can pick up games no matter the season thanks to Sunshine year round.

“It is part of the fabric of the community,” volleyball icon and event organizer Kevin Cleary said of the sport. “It’s just part of the lifestyle.”

The Ron Von Hagen award will go this year to the Cressman Brothers for their 50 years organizing The Gillis, a famous tournament in Playa Del Rey. Also, Awards will be handed out for the top-ranked CBVA players from each rating class and to the CBVA Cal Cup Juniors State Champions.

The CBVA Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame Awards date back to 1995, but it wasn’t until 2011 that the first actual ceremony was held.

“The committee would get together and discuss the inductees and vote, but there was no place for a formal ceremony so they never had one for 20 years,” Cleary said. “The first year we did it, I was able to get a hold of all the former Hall of Famers, we had 45 in the room together with all the inductees, and 600 people showed up.”

Still more than a decade later, several hundred came out for the event, he said. They watch videos of the inductees, who speak to the crowd after accepting their award.

Davis, originally from Long Beach, played for UCLA in the 1990s, helping lead her team to a national title in her first season. She was inducted into the UCLA Hall of Fame in 2015.

Teamed with Jenny Johnson Jordan, the duo were among the top pairs on the pro circuit throughout Davis’ career.

At the 2000 Olympic games in Sydney, Davis and her playing partner became the first African Americans to make the US Olympic beach volleyball team.

These days, she’s an esteemed coach grooming the next generation of players.

Rosenthal grew up in Redondo Beach, graduating Redondo Beach High School and played professionally on tour for 20 years, as well as in the Olympics twice in 2008 and 2012 with partner Jake Gibb.

He made his pro beach volleyball debut at the AVP Hermosa Beach with Sean Smith in 1997, just before turning 17.

He’s earned 10 FIVB World Tour gold medals and 20 career podium finishes.

His quick reflexes, huge jumps and overall athleticism earned him the nickname “Superman,” Cleary said. “He’s exciting to watch.”

Lee is being inducted as a contributor to the sport. Once a triple A player, he became a Writer for Volleyball Magazine and travels to Africa to teach kids there how to play. He also runs clinics in Santa Barbara, where he lives.

“He’s given a lot to beach volleyball,” Cleary said.

Each fall, the Hall of Fame committee solicits nominations from the beach volleyball community for the next class of inductees, considering each nominee’s historical finishes, contributions to the game and Eligibility to create a slate, which is voted on by the past Hall of Famers.

The Awards are a way for people with a similar passion to get together, Cleary said. “It’s awesome, it’s a lot of smiles, a lot of laughter – and you get to bond with people who have the same love for the same sport you do.”

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at cbva.com or at the door. Proceeds benefit the Hermosa Beach Historical Society CBVA Hall of Fame Exhibit.