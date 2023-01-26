Beach Volleyball Announces 2023 Spring Slate, Opens on February 25

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball program and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized and announced the upcoming 2023 season which kicks off on February 25 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The season-opening event will take place February 25-26 on the campus of Southern Miss and in addition to the hosts, UTC, Southeastern Louisiana, and Spring Hill College (Ala.) will also be competing.

From there, Chattanooga will head to Montgomery, Ala., on the campus of Huntingdon College on March 10 and 11. The Mocs will face Jacksonville State and Florida Southern in addition to Huntingdon.

UTC will kick-off Ohio Valley Conference action on March 21 when it travels to Martin, Tenn., to face UT Martin in a doubleheader. The first leg of the two-match split will count towards conference play while the second will be deemed out-of-conference.

Following the opener at UT Martin, Chattanooga Returns home to host “OVC Weekend at UTC” in which fellow league foes will all travel to the Scenic City for a weekend of Duals on March 24-25. Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Lindenwood and Tennessee Tech are all on tap for that weekend of play.

The Mocs will make it back-to-back weekends at home when the Squad hosts the “Scenic City Showdown” on March 31 and April 1. The weekend of action consists of an OVC Matchup against UT Martin before non-conference tilts against EKU, Liberty and Carson-Newman.

UTC will then head to a seven-match stretch of non-conference Duals with “Open Play” at Mercer on April 4 and “Austin Peay Weekend” on April 14-15. The Mocs will face Mercer, Berry College (Ga.) and Erskine College in Macon before doubleheaders against Austin Peay and Jacksonville State in Clarksville.

The regular season wraps up with “OVC Weekend at Morehead State” where the league teams will all convene in Morehead, Ky., for one last weekend of action on April 21-22. The OVC Championships will be held April 27-29 at UT Martin.

Coming off another successful season in the early stages of the program, this year’s team will feature a mix of veteran ship and youthfulness while holding strong excitement. The 2022 season saw UTC finish 17-14 overall and 5-3 inside OVC play.

“We are looking forward to another year of competition,” said head Coach Van Horn.

“We have a great group of Returners who experienced success through-out the lineup as well as new faces who are eager to fill the roles of our five graduated seniors. It’s a young group that is ready to compete.”

The full 2023 spring schedule with times, dates, locations that are all subject to change can be found HERE.

2023 Beach Volleyball Schedule

February 25-26 Southern Miss Weekend (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

at Southern Miss, vs. SE Louisiana, vs. Spring Hill College (AL)

March 10-11 Huntingdon College Weekend (Montgomery, Ala.)

vs. Jacksonville State, vs. Florida Southern, at Huntingdon College

March 21 at UT Martin* (Martin, Tenn.)

March 24-25 OVC Weekend at UTC (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Eastern Illinois*, Morehead State*, Lindenwood*, Tennessee Tech*

March/April 31-1 Scenic City Showdown (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

UT Martin*, EKU, Liberty, Carson-Newman

April 4 Open Play at Mercer (Macon, Ga.)

at Mercer, vs. Berry College, vs. Erskine College

April 14-15 Austin Peay Weekend (Clarksville, Tenn.)

at Austin Peay (2x), vs. Jacksonville State (2x)

April 21-22 OVC Weekend at Morehead State (Morehead, Ky.)

vs. Lindenwood*, vs. Eastern Illinois*, vs. Tennessee Tech*, at Morehead State*

April 27-29 OVC Championships (Martin, Tenn.)

BOLD HOME

*-OVC Match

All times, dates, locations, and opponents are subject to change.

