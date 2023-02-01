Beach Volleyball Academically Places Top 20 Percent Nationally

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU beach volleyball academically placed in the top 20 percent for the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Academic Honor Roll as announced Monday.

The USMC/AVCA Academic Team Award honors beach volleyball programs who maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 for the 2021-22 academic year. The Green and Blue represented the top 20 percent of Division I programs for the second consecutive year.

“Every girl we have takes their academics very seriously and this award shows how hard all of them work throughout the year,” said head Coach Chris Sweat . “They had a very successful year on the court and it’s great to see how successful they are off the court and in the classroom as well.”

The beach volleyball team held the highest GPA among all 15 FGCU Athletic programs during both semesters of the 2021-22 academic year. Sweat’s Squad posted a 3.79 team GPA in the fall and a 3.77 mark in the spring.

Twelve Eagles made the Dean’s List in the fall, including eight President’s List recipients (4.0). In the spring, 13 Eagles made the Dean’s List as six academically soared back onto the President’s List.

On the sand, the Green and Blue tallied a program record 29 wins, cracked the top 25 at No. 20 and made an ASUN Championship match appearance.

A total of six Eagles earned ASUN recognition. Kacie Johnson and Maddison Parmelly were selected as the ASUN Beach Volleyball Pair of the Year, and Coach Sweat was tabbed as the ASUN Coach of the Year.

Two pairs of Eagles also earned AVCA Top Flight Awards. Snowy Burnam and Courtney VanLiew earned the accolade at the No. 4 flight, while Emma Hansen and Kaitlyn Luebbers were honored at the No. 5 flight and lead the Eagles with the most wins as a pair (28).

VanLiew has also been nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year.

Top 20 percent:

Boise State

FGCU

Georgia State

Houston Baptist

North Florida

South Carolina

ULM

UNCW

USC

