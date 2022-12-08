Beach Futbol Club Sponsors The562.org’s Soccer Coverage For 2022-23 – The562.org

The562.org is pleased to announce our latest sport-specific Sponsor as Beach Futbol Club soccer club has stepped up to Sponsor all of The562’s coverage of Long Beach soccer from now through the 2022-23 school year.

The sponsorship will support our coverage of soccer at the high school and collegiate level with articles, photos, videos, feature stories, and more.

“The vision of the Beach Futbol Club is to develop players through superior technical and tactical soccer training, provide quality fields for practice and competitions, and to recruit and retain the best soccer talent in Long Beach and South Bay areas,” according to the Beach FC board of directors. “Beach Futbol Club aims to be recognized as a club promoting good sportsmanship, good values, and having fun while being very competitive.”

Beach FC is one of the largest non-profit club soccer organizations in Southern California with over 95 boys and girls teams representing over 1,600 families. The club has produced many Championship teams since Long Beach State Women’s soccer Coach Mauricio Ingrassia became club director in 2008.

“This club supports so many young Athletes in Long Beach and now they’re supporting even more alongside our non-profit outlet,” said the562.org Publisher Andy Kerr.

As a non-profit news outlet, The562 depends on Reader support and sponsorships in order to cover the Long Beach community. If you’re interested in sponsoring The562’s coverage, or coverage of a specific school or sport, email [email protected] or visit our Support page to get involved. Any donation made to The562 is fully tax-deductible.