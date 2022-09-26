Beach Care Services Goofy Golf Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sunday had perfect weather for a mini-golf-style tournament for charity. Beach Care Services Hosted its first annual Goofy Golf Tournament Sunday.

The games began at 11 am and wrapped up around 2 pm To play it was $75 per two-person team and to Sponsor a hole it was $18.

“Basically our quote is locals helping locals so 100% of the proceeds here today are going to go straight back to our locals. If you need help with electricity, rent, medical, and even something as easy as a trolley pass we are here to help you,” Lindsey Pickenpaugh, Beach Care Services Board Vice President, said.

The non-profit organization relies on events like these to help out local community members when they need it.

“We just had our busiest month this past month, so we know times are tough but that is what we are here for. We have some great fundraisers like this Goofy Golf Tournament. We have our annual dinner coming up at the Shrimp Boat in a couple of weeks. We got our annual golf tournament at Bay Point in November. So these fundraisers help fund everything we do to give back to the community,” Larry Thompson, Beach Care Services Board President, said.

Another added bonus to Sunday’s event is you could dunk the Mayor of Panama City Beach or the Panama City Beach Police Chief.

